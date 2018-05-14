‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Teases Big Upfronts Announcement

Arrow‘s sixth season is just days away from concluding, but it sounds like fans won’t have to wait too long for a hint of what’s to come.

During a recent panel at Heroes and Villains FanFest in Nashville, TN, Arrow star Stephen Amell teased that a major announcement will be coming during The CW‘s Upfronts presentation. ComicBook.com was on hand during the panel, and you can check out video of what he said above!

“I’m gonna be in New York on Thursday for The CW’s Upfronts.” Amell explained. “And I get to make a really fun announcement. And The CW is just so freaked out that I’m going to spoil it at some point during this panel.”

Considering the timing of The CW’s Upfronts presentation, there’s no telling exactly what this announcement could be. The event will be taking place on Thursday, May 17th, at 10am EST, which is mere hours before Arrow‘s season six finale is set to air.

With that in mind – and with so much speculation around the upcoming episode – fans will certainly wonder exactly what Amell’s announcement could entail. And to an extent, almost anything feels possible, from something about The CW’s next Arrowverse crossover, to casting news, to some sort of announcement about the network’s 2018-2019 schedule. And at this point, some fans might even consider the often joked-about crossover between Arrow and Supernatural to not be entirely out of the question.

Outside of that announcement, it sounds like Arrow will be gearing up for a major shift in its season finale, one that will put certain dynamics from the series back into the forefront.

“Arrow‘s always been the one to kind of lift you up to put you down and to put you down to lift you up, right?” David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, recently told ComicBook.com. “We are wrapping up for next season, which, obviously, as you see we’re already preparing to bring these very familiar, very intimate, relationships back into the forefront. Roy, William, Oliver, Felicity, my wife, Lyla. So we’re wrapping up to that. And you can see it in the writing.”

Are you excited to find out what announcement Amell has in store? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, will air on May 17th.