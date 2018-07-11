‘Arrow’ Star Shares BTS Photo From Season 7

It’s July and that means that fall television favorites are back in production, including The CW’s Arrow. Yesterday, the show’s writer’s room shared a photo of the season seven premiere table read and now we’re getting another behind the scenes peek.

Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary on the series, shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself partially costumed up as the vigilante with the caption “Season 7. Let’s do this.” You can check it out below.

While the photo doesn’t reveal any plot secrets or details about Arrow‘s upcoming seventh season, it does imply that what’s left of Team Arrow will be suiting up even though Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) is spending at least part of the season in Slabside Supermax having agreed to serve a life sentence for crimes he committed while Green Arrow. With Oliver behind bars and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) still on the loose despite the assistance of the feds — help from the government in catching Diaz was what Oliver traded his freedom for at the end of season six — Star City is left vulnerable to not just Diaz but other dangerous and criminal threats.

While none of the villains for season seven beyond Diaz have been announced yet, the series did introduce the Longbow Hunters last season — at least in name. It’s very possible that fans will see some of those villains show up to help Diaz exact his revenge for Oliver’s attempt to take him down. It’s something that Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, hinted at during an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in May will create real danger for not just Star City, but Team Arrow as well.

“The idea now is: if Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Rickards said. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Rickards also hinted that efforts at protection for Felicity and William may not go so well.

“We’ve seen how strong and intelligent and ferocious [Diaz] can be; I don’t think he stops,” Rickards said. “In terms of keeping [Felicity] safe, we can do our best, but I don’t think she’s going to have much luck.”

And while fans have speculated that Oliver’s time behind bars will be brief, Team Arrow might not want to count on Green Arrow to come back right away. Amell debunked the rumor that Oliver would only spend three episodes worth of time in prison this season. He’s also teased that the prison storyline is going to have the show take some big chances in season seven.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven — we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is,” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact that we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

Fans will get to see what’s in store for Dinah as well as the rest of the team when Arrow returns on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.