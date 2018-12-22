Arrow might currently be on midseason hiatus, but it sounds like one of the show’s 2019 episodes is already piquing fans’ interests.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently shared the newest title script page for the show’s seventh season, which conveniently doesn’t show the title at all. Instead, a knife can be shown conveniently laid over the page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the narrative ground that Arrow left things on earlier this month, there’s no telling exactly what this secret title could be a reference to. The show’s midseason finale saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) suiting up as the Green Arrow again as an employee of the SCPD, something that will surely make the fight against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and the Longbow Hunters take new shape.

“His decision to leave Diaz alive will not influence his relationship with Felicity, but I think it’s going to have an incredibly impactful moment on another person that he’s very close with.” Amell told reporters during a recent set visit. “I don’t know if he’ll come to regret the decision, actually. Probably. Maybe that’s part of the new Oliver post-prison, is those are the decisions that he has to live with, even if ultimately the best thing to do would’ve been to not leave him alive. We shall see.”

The episode also came with the reveal that Emiko Queen (Shea Shimooka) is the “New Green Arrow”, a mystery that has been plaguing Arrow fans since the season started. While it’s still unclear exactly what Emiko’s M.O. is, her presence could mean interesting things for Oliver and the mantle of Green Arrow.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview earlier this year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

What do you think the title for Arrow‘s newest episode could be? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow will return with new episodes on January 21st at 8/7c on The CW.