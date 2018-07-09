Marc Guggenheim Drops Major ‘Arrow’ Tease on Twitter

Arrow‘s upcoming seventh season just entered production last week, but thanks to a new tease the wait for new episodes might not feel quite as long — unless, of course, you’re Oliver Queen.

Marc Guggenheim, who stepped down as showrunner for the hit The CW series but serves as a consulting producer, took to Twitter today with a photo of a visitor’s badge for Slabside Maximum Security Prison, better known as the location that Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) will serve his life sentence. Check it out below.

Come pay Oliver a visit… pic.twitter.com/q2kjePCmO1 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) July 9, 2018

“Come pay Oliver a visit…” Guggenheim wrote alongside the bright yellow graphic. There are some interesting details on the graphic as well, such as the I.D. number and the issue/expiration dates. The dates are of note because, as fans on Twitter quickly noticed, are written in European day-month-year format and because there are only 30 days in June.

Interesting dates aside, the graphic along with the season seven premiere’s title that was released last month — “Inmate 4587” — certainly makes the fact that Oliver really is in prison a lot more real. And while the visitor card serves as a reminder that Oliver’s incarceration will have an impact on everyone he cares about, it also reinforces that being behind bars isn’t going to be easy for the former Green Arrow. The official synopsis for the upcoming season revealed that Oliver will find himself face-to-face with many of the criminals he put behind bars previously and Slabside Maximum Security Prison isn’t likely to be a nice place. Oliver will find himself “vulnerable in a way unlike ever before” especially as a new enemy undoes his work as the Green Arrow.

With Oliver’s incarceration at Slabside appearing to be at least a loose adaptation of Supermax, the never-produced Green Arrow movie that would have seen him enlist the aid of supervillains in an attempt to break out of a Super Max prison after being convicted of crimes he did not commit, it will be interesting to see how things play out — just as it will be interesting to see just who comes to visit the former vigilante while he’s all locked up.

Arrow will return on Monday, October 15th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.