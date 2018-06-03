‘Arrow’ Season 7 To Introduce Two New Characters

It’s only been a matter of days since the season six finale of Arrow, but it sounds like we already have an idea of what to expect next season.

According to a new report from TVLine, the The CW series will be adding two new characters in its upcoming seventh season. One character, who will apparently be an adversary for Team Arrow, is described as “an ambitious, young, anti-vigilante recruit at the SCPD”, who can apparently be considered the Buffy the Vampire Slayer of vigilantes. And a second recurring role will be that of “a successful tech wizard who is gay, and who harbors a heartbreaking past”.

The possible inclusion of both of these characters is certainly interesting, as there’s no telling exactly how they’d factor into next season’s proceedings. Even with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) living to rule Star City another day – and his Longbow Hunters in tow – there’s still a chance that this mystery character could be some sort of new villain. And with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) being sent to a Supermax prison in the episode’s final moments, it sounds like Team Arrow could have their hands full, especially with a third new character that Amell recently teased.

“We’re also debuting a new character, who, when I heard about it, I just got goosebumps.” Amell revealed at a convention appearance last weekend. “I’m so excited.”

Either way, it sounds like fans should expect some changes in Arrow‘s seventh season, according to outgoing showrunner Marc Guggenheim.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale.” Guggenheim said in a previous interview. “And I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season. We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Arrow‘s seventh season will debut Mondays this fall at 9/8c, following brand new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.