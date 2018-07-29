‘Arrow’: Colton Haynes Teases “Amazing” Return For Roy Harper

Arrow‘s seventh season will see a fan-favorite return to Star City — and it sounds like it will happen under some unpredictable circumstances.

At last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with Colton Haynes, who will be reprising his role as Roy Harper on the hit The CW series. As he explained, he was pitched Roy’s return by Arrowverse titan Greg Berlanti, and it was just too spectacular to say no too.

“I got a call from Greg Berlanti, and he said ‘Hey’.” Haynes explained. “I was shooting [American] Horror Story at the time. And he said ‘If you want to come back, you’re welcome to come back. We have a great idea.’ And it’s the craziest idea. Roy Harper’s coming back in a way that no one is going to understand. It’s amazing, and I was like ‘I can’t wait to be around my friends and my family!’ And so I, of course, jumped at that opportunity.”

Although Haynes kept the details relatively slim about exactly how Roy comes back, he did hint that it will be a genuine surprise to the show’s fans, while also helping take Arrow back to its roots.

“You guys have no idea what’s happening with Roy Harper.” Haynes revealed. “It’s a crazy storyline, I can say. It’s nothing like he’s been before. It’s going to shock [so many people]. I’m shocked right now. It’s going to shock a lot of people. Roy’s not the same person. I can’t say much, but we’re returning back to our roots on the show. Not the characters, but the show — We’re going back to how we were a couple of seasons ago. But it’s going to just be so good. Beth Schwartz, our new show runner, is just — She’s a dream. She’s changing everything and she’s making everything the way I think the show was at the beginning.”

As fans saw in the Season 7 Comic-Con trailer, it’s clear that Roy will be returning to Star City at a pretty pivotal time. For starters, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is in prison, after unmasking himself as the Green Arrow and turning himself in to the authorities in the Season 6 finale. And for the remaining members of Team Arrow, this will put a bit of a target on their backs.

“I think the idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, explained in a recent interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.