Stephen Amell Reveals a Painful ‘Arrow’ First

Arrow‘s seventh season may show a new normal for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), but it sounds like new things are happening behind-the-scenes as well.

In a recent tweet, Amell revealed that, after over six seasons of being on the air, he has now been “kicked in the nuts” while filming an Arrow scene. You can check out the tweet below.

140 episodes, countless stunt sequences… and I managed to avoid getting kicked in the nuts… UNTIL TODAY!!! — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 18, 2018

There’s no telling what sequence led to Amell having this behind-the-scenes mishap, especially considering what we already know about Arrow‘s seventh season. Oliver resorted to going public with his Green Arrow identity as a way to protect those in his orbit, a choice that ultimately led him to be surrended to a supermax prison.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Depending on how all of this this is executed, it could represent a major shift for Arrow, something that Amell appears to be on board with.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

You can view the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.