‘Arrow’: Diggle Addresses Team Arrow in New Season 7 Still

Team Arrow will be in uncharted territory in Arrow‘s seventh season, and we have our first look at what that could look like.

TVLine recently released a new still from Season 7, which sees John Diggle (David Ramsey) in tactical gear, talking to Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez). You can check it out below.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what the quartet of characters are talking about, especially now that Diggle has taken on a more managerial role at ARGUS. But with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) currently sitting in a SuperMax prison, it sounds like the remaining vigilantes of Star City will have a lot on their plate.

“The idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Gonzalez explained in a recent interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

Based off of early teases, it sounds like Arrow will be swinging for the fences — in regards to the individual storylines of characters, and content as a whole.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.