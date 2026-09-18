Lanterns Gets Its Biggest Rumor Yet, But DC Fans Aren’t Convinced

As the DCU continues to roll out movies and shows, numerous questions remain about the franchise’s future. Currently, in terms of upcoming projects, , Clayface, is getting considerable attention, as are the next Superman installment, Man of Tomorrow, which will hit theaters next summer, and , which is currently in development. There has also been plenty of chatter about what’s to come down the line, from the DCU’s first Batman movie, Batman: The Brave and The Bold, to an eventual Wonder Woman movie—with many believing Man of Tomorrow’s Adria Arjona character will be Wonder Woman, although that’s not confirmed yet.

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Currently, all (or at least many) DCU fans’ eyes are on Lanterns, the ongoing TV show that, as the title suggests, is centered on the Green Lantern(s). In the show, that includes Hal Jordan and John Stewart who, in episode 5, just battled it out for the Green Lantern ring, but Superman’s Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, is confirmed to be appearing in episode 6 as well. So far, the show has been doing quite well, with episode 5 actually proving to be the most highly rated so far. It is perhaps because of that recent success and the show’s seeming ongoing popularity that a brand-new rumor about Lanterns has emerged, suggesting a massive change is coming for the show, but many fans just aren’t buying it.

Is Lanterns Getting a Sequel Movie?

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Following on the heels of Lanterns’ recent episode 5 success, a new rumor, as shared by , has suggested that DC Studios is already considering a spinoff movie, reportedly centered primarily on Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart and Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner but with Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan still playing a role. Of course, for now, that’s a rumor only, and it could be quite some time before we get confirmation one way or another. As far as rumors go, though, this one seems dubious at best—and fans largely seem to agree. In response to one X post about the rumor, one commenter wrote, “Doubtful, they don’t even want to greenlight a series 2, so this seems far fetched,” in reference to the fact that Lanterns hasn’t even officially been renewed for a second season, even though one is expected by many in the fanbase.

Other comments in response to that post are considerably harsher, with one person writing, “That studio is too reactionary lol – they have learned nothing from their past mistakes,” and another saying, “Well it’s DC so we know this will never end well.” The negativity aside, though, there are legitimate reasons to doubt this rumor has any substance, at least for right now. For one, it seems very early to start making any sort of concrete plans for a spinoff movie, especially given the fact that the show hasn’t even wrapped up its first season yet. For another, a movie sequel to a TV series is arguably trickier than even the other way around (just look at , for example). It’s not an impossibility that this is on the table, but it does seem very unlikely at present.