DCU Favorite Has Surprising Update About New TV Series, But It’s So Crazy It Might Work

The DCU has already proven that this new era of the franchise will not be sticking to one tone, approach, or type of show/movie. Rather, the DCU’s previous, current, and upcoming projects reflect a range of genres and styles, from Superman’s clear optimism to Lantern’s darker tone and, perhaps most significantly so far, , Clayface. However, updates on the DCU’s unusual upcoming show, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, suggest that this new series is going to be like nothing the franchise—arguably even before James Gunn stepped in and initiated the DCU—has seen or done before.

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Already, details coming out about the show seemed downright bewildering, from a first look at the show revealing a college campus setting and practical gorilla suit to set photos showing an a cappella performance of “Party Rock Anthem” and Gorilla Grodd riding a scooter. This is a far cry from the terrifying DC villain that many were expecting, leading to major questions about what exactly this show is supposed to be. It was previously confirmed that The People v. Gorilla Grodd will be a mockumentary, which already meant an experimental, comical form, but few could have anticipated that things would get this bizarre (and there’s very little doubt that even weirder things are coming that we haven’t yet gotten hints of). Now, Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo has revealed even more about the show—but these new details suggest the unconventional approach may be exactly why the show works.

The People v. Gorilla Grodd “Feels Like a Play” on Set

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Speaking to Collider, Gisondo said of the show, “This show, especially, is so fun because I’ve never seen anything like it—the idea of a mockumentary set in a superhero world. Tony [Yacenda] and Dan [Perrault] are such masters. I was such an enormous fan of American Vandal, and so to be working with these guys whose work I love, I think this show is going to be a very unique angle on all of this stuff, and very unexpected in some way, and we’re having a blast.”

Gisondo continued, “Similarly to the way Lance [Oppenheim] works, because it’s this true-crime mockumentary thing. It’s a lot of verité stuff. It always feels very alive. We’re filming courthouse sequences where it’s just the CCTV cams, so it feels like a play. We’re just running through. So it’s been really fun. We’re only a little ways into it, so hopefully it turns out alright.” Although Gisondo’s final comments seem to express a bit of uncertainty towards the end, which is understandable given how experimental this show sounds, it’s possible that this unconventional approach will be exactly why The People v. Gorilla Grodd may be a success. Recent events (namely, the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the highest-grossing movie of all time domestically) have called into question whether “superhero fatigue” is a real thing.

However, whether it is or isn’t, it’s likely not a bad thing that the DCU is taking these risks and setting itself apart. Granted, this will presumably come down entirely to execution. If The People v. Gorilla Grodd sticks the landing in terms of humor, then it feels safe to assume it will be a success. That’s a big if, though, and it’s a waiting game to see which way it goes.