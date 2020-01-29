Arrow Fans Share Favorite Memories Ahead of Series Finale

Tuesday night is a bittersweet one for fans of The CW‘s Arrow. The long running DC Comics-inspired television series, a series that launched the network’s Arrowverse of interconnected superhero shows, is coming to an end. With Oliver Queen having saved world in the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the series will say goodbye to the hero in tonight’s “Fadeout”. Ahead of the finale, though, fans are taking a moment to reflect on their favorite memories of the series.

On Twitter, the official Arrow account asked fans to “share your farewells and favorite memories about Arrow before tonight’s series finale!” and fans certainly did just that. While many fans took the opportunity to thank the actors and team behind the series, others did share the things that were standouts of the series for them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one might guess, there was quite a bit of love for specific characters, but there was a lot of genuine appreciation for specific moments as well. Fans reflected on Oliver’s friendships with Diggle and Barry, the evolution of Laurel Lance – both Earth-1 and Earth-2, and of course, there was love for the various crossovers as well, including the most recent one in which Oliver Queen made his final sacrifice for the Arrowverse.

The wide range of cherished moments on Arrow is a testament to the impact the series has had on fans. You can read on for a selection of the many moments fans shared and be sure to let us know your favorite Arrow moments in the comments below.

Arrow ends tonight with a one-hour retrospective on the series titled “Hitting the Bullseye” at 8/7c. The series finale, “Fadeout”, follows at 9/8c on The CW.

The Death of Tommy Merlyn

Oliver crafts his arrows.

I don’t think I need to say anything. pic.twitter.com/Q6qzvH9ehU — The Flash (@sadaqataliqadr1) January 28, 2020

Brothers

Malcolm Merlyn

Black Siren becomes Black Canary

Barry and Oliver

This father/daughter moment

Laurel gets the Black Canary jacket

The moment Laurel donned the Black leather jacket and became the Black Canary. I’ll never understand how there was no more stories to tell for her when she was only getting started#KatieCassidyAppreciation pic.twitter.com/CBN1ZzmLQc — Sarah Louise (@SarahLouise30_) January 28, 2020

The salmon ladder

Invasion!

Sacrifice