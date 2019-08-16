Arrow: New BTS Photo Could Tease a Familiar Suit for Oliver Queen in Final Season

Arrow is preparing to conclude its story with a ten-episode final season later this year, and it looks like that might include a pretty significant tie to the show’s beginning. On Thursday, series star Stephen Amell took to Twitter to share a photo of him and stunt coordinator/director James Bamford, in which the costume Amell was wearing is (somewhat) marked out.

While much of the suit is covered up by digital drawing, the little that can be seen has made some fans speculate that it could be the costume from Season 1, or the costume Oliver wears throughout some of his flashbacks on Lian Yu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there’s no telling exactly how this secretive suit could factor into the final season, the speculation around it is certainly interesting, seeing as the show will be paying homage to previous seasons.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

Arrow‘s final season will see Oliver joining forces with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), in an attempt to stop the forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover from destroying the multiverse.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last weekend. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.