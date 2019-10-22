Arrow Showrunner Announces Last Day of Writers Room

Arrow‘s eighth and final season continues tonight, showcasing the final chapter on Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) final journey. While fans will only get to see the second of the final season’s ten episodes tonight, it sounds like those working behind-the-scenes just passed a pretty bittersweet milestone. On Tuesday, series showrunner Beth Schwartz took to Twitter to reveal that the show’s writers room is in its last official day. She accompanied the tweet with the rather-appropriate hashtag “#EndOfAnEra”.

Seeing as certain key sets for the series are already being taken down, and Amell recently revealed that he only as one episode of the series left to film, the fact that the writers room is coming to a close both is and isn’t a surprise. Still, it’s yet another heartbreaking indication of the series’ impending end. The final batch of episodes will see Oliver traveling throughout key locations and moments from the series, culminating in a pretty epic ending for the character.

“It’s what I want,” Amell said in an interview earlier this summer. “I pitched it for a very long time. It’s what I want, but concurrently, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t surprises along the way. I was floored when I got the pitch for the crossover. I don’t see it coming — nobody sees it coming. It’s going to be so rad.”

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com in July. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.