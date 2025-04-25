Solo Leveling Producer Teases Good News About Season 3

Even though nearly an entire month has passed since Solo Leveling wrapped up Season 2, fams are still on the edge of their seats waiting for Season 3 to be announced. However, despite the amazing reception and acclaim that Season 2 received, Solo Leveling’s creators have mysteriously yet to announce the series’ renewal. Even though it initially seemed all but a given, fans of Solo Leveling have lately begun to grow anxious about the anime’s renewal prospects, though it seems there may have been no cause for concern after all, as the series’ main producer just hinted at good news.

In a post on X through his official handle on April 25th, Atsushi Kaneko, the producer for Solo Leveling at A-1 Pictures, recently teased some happy news to come. Kaneko also tagged Crunchyroll and included Solo Leveling hashtags in the post, confirming that the happy upcoming news in question is without a doubt about Solo Leveling and not any other project. It is unclear when fans will receive this good news just yet, though for now, fans can keep their eyes peeled on Solo Leveling’s official anime website and social media handles.

Atsushi Kaneko Teases Exciting News for Solo Leveling

While the post by Atsushi Kaneko does not outright give fans any hints as to what the good news could entail, fans can only hope that it entails the much-awaited Season 3 renewal announcement. Fans have waited long enough for the confirmation, and it is honestly baffling why the renewal hasn’t been announced yet, given the heights of mainstream popularity that Solo Leveling’s anime reached with Season 2.

Having said that, one thing about the X post by Solo Leveling’s producer that stands out as peculiar is the various globe emojis. These could be hinting at a global release of sorts, and if so, the upcoming good news could be the global theatrical release of a compilation film of Season 2. This would perhaps also explain why the post includes the Japanese hashtag for Season 2 of Solo Leveling and has Crunchyroll tagged as well.

Moreover, given that Solo Leveling has already recently announced a Blu-ray release, this leaves either a film release or a Season 3 announcement up for grabs. Solo Leveling’s original creator, Chugong, has also previously teased some good news to come about halfway through the year, so perhaps the news that the series’ producer is alluding to is different. Either way, it won’t be too long till fans find out what the happy news in question is, and until then, all fans can do is stay tuned for more updates.

Source: @kanegone_1006 on X.