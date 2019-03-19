‘Arrow’ Teases Emiko’s Secrets in “Inheritance” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Inheritance”, the latest episode of Arrow‘s seventh season. The episode is expected to see Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy-Rogers) finding out new details surrounding Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka) which could potentially damage the course of events so far this season.

Seeing as Laurel already knows about one of Emiko’s secrets — that she was involved in the fiery death of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) — it will be interesting to see how things play out from there.

Laurel’s role in the show has evolved quite a bit over the past season-or-so, with her gradually becoming a bit more of an ally than they’d initially believed her to be. And with her factoring in a major way into both this episode and the following installment, “Lost Canary”, it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy-Rogers told ComicBook.com last year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy-Rogers continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Inheritance” below!

“Inheritance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

“LAUREL TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — Laurel (Katie Cassidy) learns about some damaging information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to help investigate, which makes Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) happy as her friend is now working with the team. However, when things go awry, Felicity is forced to make a choice between the team and Laurel.

Patia Prouty directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Elizabeth Kim.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Inheritance” will air on March 25th.