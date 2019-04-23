‘Arrow’: Roy Harper Returns in “Confessions” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Confessions”, the twentieth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season. The photos give the first look at the present-day return of Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), who left Star City with Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) last season. Since then, an older version of Roy has factored into the show’s apocalyptic flash-forward sequences, but it’s been unclear exactly how he factors into things in the present-day.

“I got a call from Greg Berlanti, and he said ‘Hey’.” Haynes told ComicBook.com before the beginning of the season. “I was shooting [American] Horror Story at the time. And he said ‘If you want to come back, you’re welcome to come back. We have a great idea.’ And it’s the craziest idea. Roy Harper’s coming back in a way that no one is going to understand. It’s amazing, and I was like ‘I can’t wait to be around my friends and my family!’ And so I, of course, jumped at that opportunity.”

“You guys have no idea what’s happening with Roy Harper.” Haynes added. “It’s a crazy storyline, I can say. It’s nothing like he’s been before. It’s going to shock [so many people]. I’m shocked right now. It’s going to shock a lot of people. Roy’s not the same person. I can’t say much, but we’re returning back to our roots on the show. Not the characters, but the show — We’re going back to how we were a couple of seasons ago. But it’s going to just be so good. Beth Schwartz, our new show runner, is just — She’s a dream. She’s changing everything and she’s making everything the way I think the show was at the beginning.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Confessions” below, and scroll through to check out the rest of the photos!

“ARSENAL RETURNS TO HELP THE TEAM — When they learn of an upcoming attack on the city, Team Arrow calls Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) to help them stop the Ninth Circle. However, things go awry and there is massive collateral damage.

As Captain of the SCPD, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) investigates what happened in an episode that takes on a true crime narrative and tone.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW, following new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.

