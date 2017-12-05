Stephen Amell Is Trying to Get the Bullet Club on ‘Arrow’

Stephen Amell may be the star of The CW’s Arrow, but he’s also a well-documented fan wrestling and specifically of former WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes. Rhodes, himself a fan of Arrow, has even made a few appearances on the show as villain Derek Sampson while Amell has appeared on the WWE’s Raw.

But Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and subsequently joined Bullet Club and now, Amell says he’d like to have Rhodes back on Arrow, too, complete with the rest of Bullet Club.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in San Jose this past weekend, Amell was asked about his relationship with Rhodes and the actor revealed that he’d like to see Rhodes back on the show with other wrestlers from Bullet Club.

“I’m trying to get those guys to come out to one of these shows, as a group, I think that would be amazing,” Amell said. “Those guys are great. Matt and Nick and Kenny and Cody being the main guys I’ve been able to hang out with. I appreciate anyone that does something in an entrepreneurial spirit. Those guys are really paving their own way. I mean, we would decimate them in one episode. They would be the group that we would foil in act one, and then figure out what the real problem was. If Sampson was to come back on the show, it would only make sense that he would be surrounded by his group of Bullet Club friends.”

For those don’t really follow wrestling, Bullet Club is a professional wrestling group that appears as part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as well as Ring of Honor, two professional wrestling promotions. Rhodes joined the group in December 2016 after leaving WWE earlier that year. Last month, Amell appeared with Bullet Club in a Ring of Honor performance.

While the idea of a crew of wrestlers on Arrow might seem like a far-fetched bit of fan casting on Amell’s part, an appearance of Rhodes’ Sampson might not be completely out of place in Arrow‘s sixth season. Previously, Sampson was an ally of Prometheus in his efforts to destroy Green Arrow. While Prometheus is no longer a threat thanks to the events on Lian Yu, another of Prometheus’ allies, Black Siren, has shifted her alliance to Cayden James (Michael Emerson.) Maybe Sampson could do the same and get himself a team of wrestler henchmen in the process.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.