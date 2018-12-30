Arrow’s Stephen Amell Shows off His Pure Evil Wine From ‘Smallville’ Stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum

Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum may not be coming to Arrow anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t getting a crossover of the wine variety, thanks to Stephen Amell’s Nocking Point winery.

The winery’s official Twitter account recently posted a festive photo of the Arrow star holding bottles of his new “Pure Evil” wine, featuring art of Welling on the “Pure” bottle and Rosenbaum on the “Evil” bottle. Check it out below.

The wines, which are part of Nocking Point’s Tastemakers Wine Club, were teased by Amell back in November. At that time, Amell posted a photo to his own Twitter account that showed Welling and Rosenbaum sitting around a conference table at Nocking Point with the caption “Pretty excited about this one…” At the time, many fans hoped the post was a tease that the Smallville actors would be appearing in the then-upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover as a Smallville/Arrowverse crossover has been high on the wish list for fans of The CW’s connected DC Comics-inspired universe for years. That ended up not being the case, though fans were treated to a pretty fantastic Smallville call out during “Elseworlds”.

“Pure Evil” is just the latest wine from Nocking Point to be created by Amell’s friends and fellow DC stars. Earlier this year, Nocking Point released “Dirtbag”, a red wine blend curated by Aquaman star Jason Momoa who is a longtime friend of Amell’s. Prior to that, last December Nocking Point released “Pacific Coast Pink”, a sparkling rose that Amell’s fellow Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards helped to develop, and “Colton’s Cab”, a wine Colton Haynes consulted on.

As for the “Pure Evil” wines, Amell isn’t alone in showing them off on social media. Rosenbaum has himself been posting about the wines on Twitter, sharing that Welling’s “Pure” red and his “Evil” white are both selling well to the point that the wines were, as of December 21st, almost all gone.

Arrow returns in January. The series airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

What do you think about Welling and Rosenbaum’s collaboration with Nocking Point? Let us know in the comments below.