‘Arrow’: Did Stephen Amell Just Tease a ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Connection in Season 7?

In an episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s first season, the heroes travel to the future and discover not only a grim fate for Star City but that Felicity Smoak eventually has her own company. It’s something that fans have speculated about ever since and now fans are wondering if Arrow star Stephen Amell may have just teased at that future becoming a reality.

Amell posted a photo to Twitter earlier today of himself wearing a Smoak Technologies t-shirt accompanied by a caption consisting only of a shrugging emoji. Check it out below.

While the shirt could just be that, a shirt, it’s also possible that it’s a subtle nod at potential storylines for Arrow‘s upcoming Season 7. Last season on Arrow saw a lot of major changes and shifts for not just Amell’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, but for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) as well. Felicity, largely out of work since being ousted from Palmer Technologies awhile back, paired up with Curtis (Echo Kellum) to start their own technology business, Helix Dynamics. While getting that company up and running has had its share of challenges — from figuring out what they want to do with the company, deciding on the name, and even getting together the money to make it work –it appears to be more on track now.

The company being on track now is a good thing. With Oliver in prison at the end of Season 6, Felicity will need something to do and bring in an income. If Arrow were to use the business as a way to further develop Felicity’s character without Oliver, having it become Smoak Technologies would be a way to do that while also giving fans something they’ve been asking for for a long time. And the idea that the show is eventually working its way towards Smoak Technologies is something that Rickards herself has even spoken about before. At Heroes and Villains Fan Fest last year, Rickards said that the show was working towards Smoak Tech.

“We’re working towards Smoak Technologies, I can’t say when, but I’d say that’s going to happen,” Rickards said at the time.

If Smoak Technologies does come to life — and that Smoak Tech shirt logo does look a little bit like a DNA double helix, it’s another step the show comes closer to lining up with the timeline established in Legends of Tomorrow‘s episode “Star City 2046.” Arrow already added John Diggle, Jr. to the series — he had previously been baby Sara Diggle until Barry Allen ruined things with Flashpoint — and then last season officially brought Grant Wilson, son of Slade, into the Arrowverse. Grant’s existence was revealed to Slade by his other son, Joe/Kane.

However, even if Smoak Technologies does make an appearance in Arrow Season 7, that doesn’t mean Star City’s grim fate is sealed. As we’ve seen on Legends — and Arrow to a lesser extent — anything is possible but casting information for a tech wizard that some think could be Blue Beetle Ted Kord might just bring another influence into the mix that could help strike the right balance that gives Smoak Technology and Star City a brighter future than we’ve seen.

Arrow returns this fall to Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

Do you think that we’ll get Smoak Technologies in Season 7? Let us know in comments.