Arrow’s Stephen Amell Congratulates Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch on Superman & Lois Show

Though he’s only appeared in a handful of Supergirl episodes over the years, Tyler Hoechlin‘s take on Superman has become a favorite amongst fans of The CW’s Arrowverse, so much so that he and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch), have a substantial role in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. The folks at The CW must love what they’ve seen from the duo, because it was announced on Monday afternoon that the network had put a Superman & Lois TV series into development, with both Hoechlin and Tulloch set to reprise their roles.

There was plenty of excitement for the new series on social media after the news broke, from both fans and stars of the Arrowverse. Stephen Amell, who has starred as Oliver Queen on Arrow since the franchise began, took to Twitter to congratulate his co-stars on their new project.

“[Tyler Hoechlin] & [Bitsie Tulloch] are two of the nicest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of work ring with,” Amell wrote. “Superman & Lois is going to be a hit! Go get em guys!”

— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 28, 2019

Amell replied to his own tweet shortly after the first in order to fix the auto-correct error, confirming that he meant to write “working” instead of “work ring.”

After the announcement about the Superman & Lois TV series, Hoechlin took to social media to share his excitement about the new spinoff project.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of. I couldn’t ask for a better partner than [Bitsie Tulloch] in all of this. I’ve already learned so much from her and I know that won’t stop any time soon. So thank you [Greg Berlanti] and everyone else who brought her in as our Lois Lane. All the people behind the scenes who care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know what they’ll steer us in the right direction.”

