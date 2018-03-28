‘Arrow’ To Feature Another Episode Named After a Bruce Springsteen Song

For the sixth season in a row, Arrow will name the penultimate episode of its season after a Bruce Springsteen song — this time, “The Ties That Bind.”

Green Arrow TV has uncovered the title, which takes its inspiration from a track on Springsteen’s 1980 album The River. A regular presence on Springsteen’s live shows, the song deals with themes of family and honor that have been present throughout all of Arrow‘s sixth season.

While in past years, executive producer Marc Guggenheim has posted cover pages from Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow scripts to Twitter, revealing titles in advance, he has abandoned that practice this season, so there is no “official” confirmation of the episode title until the synopses come out from The CW in April. Still, the title — especially being a Springsteen reference — sounds in line with other Arrow titles this season.

The first of the Arrow episodes to be named after a Bruce Springsteen song was arguably the most obvious (at least for a while): “Darkness on the Edge of Town.”

Another song off of Darkness on the Edge of Town, “Streets of Fire” was the episode where Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed, yes, these are Bruce Springsteen titles. Earlier in the season, an episode titled “The Promise” could have been named after a Springsteen song, as well, although that has never been confirmed.

Season three featured “This Is Your Sword,” a song from Springsteen’s then-new album High Hopes, performed with Tom Morello (who wrote the Dark Horse series Orchid and scored Iron Man) on guitar.

Season four had “Lost in the Flood,” named for a song from Springsteen’s debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.

Season five featured “Missing,” a song prominently featured in Sean Penn’s film The Crossing Guard, which starred Jack Nicholson. Penn’s previous film, The Indian Runner, was an adaptation of the Springsteen song “Highway Patrolman.”

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. This week’s episode, “The Thanatos Guild,” will debut right after the Supernatural/Scooby-Doo crossover.

Springsteen, fresh off the release of his best-selling autobiography Born to Run, recently extended the run of Springsteen on Broadway through December.