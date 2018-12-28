‘Arrow’s Katrina Law Gives Birth to a Girl

There’s a new baby in the Arrowverse and it’s a girl!

Katrina Law, best known for playing Nyssa al Ghul on Arrow, announced on Instagram yesterday that she had given birth to her baby daughter.

“So very happy to introduce you to Kinley,” Law wrote. “7 pounds of baby perfection. Mama and Papa are doing well! Thanks for all the love and support during this pregnancy and to everyone who reached out to check in on us! I am already so in love with this bundle of squirming joy!!!”

The actress and former Miss New Jersey Teen USA married her husband, Keith Andreen, back in January 2013. Andreen is also an actor, having appeared in episodes of multiple television series, including Longmire.

Law often shares photos from their life together, including this sweet birthday message back in August.

Law has been a recurring character on Arrow since the show’s second season began in 2014. She first appeared as the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul and the romantic partner of Sara Lance. She was featured in many season three episodes and continued making appearances throughout the series’ run. She also made a guest appearance in an episode of Legends of Tomorrow back in 2016. Her last portrayal of Nyssa al Ghul happened in March during Arrow‘s sixth season.

Earlier this year, Law co-starred in the first season of The Oath, a crime drama from Sony Crackle. She also appeared in multiple episodes of Sacred Lies and was featured in the comedy, Zeroes.

It’s currently unclear if we’ll be seeing Law return to the Arrowverse, but we certainly wouldn’t mind more Nyssa in our lives.

Congrats, Katrina Law and Keith Andreen!

Arrow returns to The CW on January 21st, 2019.