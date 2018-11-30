Stephen Amell Teases an “Elseworlds” Moment That Will Be Big for ‘Smallville’ Fans

It sounds like the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover might be putting a twist on more than one television universe.

During a recent Facebook livestream, Arrow star Stephen Amell spoke about the upcoming three-night event, and particularly about what ties it would have to its DCTV predecessor, Smallville. While Amell clarified that series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum wouldn’t appear in the crossover (although the three of them are collaborating on a Nocking Point wine), he hinted that there might be one particular moment that shocks fans of the series.

“It is not a Smallville reunion, although I think it becomes pretty clear in the promos for the crossover that there are Smallville elements, at least, in terms of location.” Amell explained. “And if you’re a fan of Smallville, and I have no idea if they’re going to keep this in the final cut, but there’s a treat in there that, I swear. Full disclosure, I’ve never seen an episode of Smallville before, sorry! I wasn’t that into comic book TV shows when I grew up. I’ve since seen a couple, for very obvious reasons. But as someone who wasn’t a diehard fan of Smallville, this moment made me jump out of my seat. If you’re a fan of Smallville, you may want to put down rubber sheets or something like that. Because, quite frankly, you might piss you pants.”

Given what’s we already know about “Elseworlds”, there’s no telling exactly what Amell could mean. Set photos and promos for the event have hinted at one familiar Smallville locale, with characters traveling to the same Kent farm used on the show. But even then, it sounds like the moment Amell is talking about might be something fans aren’t expecting, which opens up over a decade of possibilities at this point.

Regardless of whatever this Smallville-related moment ends up being, “Elseworlds” is expected to check off a lot of boxes for fans in some interesting ways. The event will see Barry Allen and Oliver Queen have their lives swapped once Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewrites reality. Because she’s from another Earth, Kara Danvers ends up being the only one who is aware of what’s happened to Barry and Oliver, and agrees to help them fix things. The trio then get taken on a unique adventure, which makes them cross paths with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), and more.

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” The Flash’s Grant Gustin explained in a recent interview. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.