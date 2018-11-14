First Promo for Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Released

Get ready to hop across some universes, because the first footage from the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover has officially arrived!

The CW officially debuted the first teaser trailer for the three-night crossover event, which you can check out above. The short promo seemed to confirm that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) will switch bodies or identities in some way, with Amell sharing a scene with Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

The event, which will take place across Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash, has been highly-anticipated for quite some time, in part because it will serve as the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

While the plot details of “Elseworlds” are still relatively slim, we do know the event will pit The Monitor against the aforementioned heroes in one way or another. Other characters expected to appear will include Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Arrow star Stephen Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

What do you think of the first look at “Elseworlds”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.