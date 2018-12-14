Arrowverse Fans React to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Announcement

The Arrowverse‘s “Elseworlds” crossover may have just come to a close, but it left with a pretty major tease of what’s to come.
Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Elseworlds Part 3”, below!
Videos by ComicBook.com
The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) in an entirely new predicament, as Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) decided to manipulate reality in his favor once again, turning himself into an evil version of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). After a lengthy battle, the heroes ultimately won — but at what seemed to be a major cost.
For one thing, Oliver appeared to make a deal with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), which would ensure Barry and Kara’s safety in one way or another. And once the fight was over, Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) contacted Oliver, warning him about a “new friend” that Deegan had made in Arkham Asylum. As it turned out, that friend was none other than Psycho Pirate (Bob Frazer), who began to deliver his classic “worlds lived, worlds died” speech.
If that wasn’t a clear enough indication, a title card made things abundantly clear — The CW is doing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in fall of 2019.
Considering how long the event has been teased in the Arrowverse, as well as the magnitude of the original comic event, it’s pretty easy to see why fans are hyped for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.
!!!!!
OH MY FUCKING GOD! IT’S HAPPENING!!!!! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths— Kimberly R. (@pinkmegadrill) December 12, 2018
Finally
They’ve been setting this thing up from the beginning. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/nyDqPgNYzJ— Thomas Merry Dreyfuss! (@Thomas_Dreyfuss) December 12, 2018
Us Too
I DEAD ASS JUST JUMPED OUT OF MY CHAIR AND SCREECHED @TheCW #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths— Catie❄️ (@c78399328) December 12, 2018
Emotions
okay goodnight currently crying myself to sleep 🙂 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/JkA3JxG07W— arrington | thank u, next stan! (@brooklynswxst) December 12, 2018
Already Too Soon
Rip Barry I miss you already 🙁 #CrisisonInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/T7n8LnL2ii— Holly Jolly ? (@Hollykach00) December 12, 2018
Speechless
WHAT?! The CRISIS is next year?! Oh. My. God. Really?! I’m at a loss for words! Dude. Just wow. You’re giving me a heart attack, people, come on. #Elseworlds #TheFlash #Arrow #Supergirl— ?Santa Chrome❄ (@ChromeUzumaki) December 12, 2018
Oh My God
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS NEXT YEAR!?!? #Supergirl #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/VDZfojqbC2— Angel Alvarez (@BoiYouFugazi) December 12, 2018
NOT A DRILL
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS— when you do clownery (@BlackKidFlash) December 11, 2018
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS
HOLY SHIT#elseworlds
Please?!
Man @blacklightning at least has to make a cameo for the next crossover #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths— Jyoti Starr (@DadOfTheQueens) December 12, 2018
Get Ready
Well, Fall 2019 should be fun. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/3UifSILspu— Dajuan Hackett (@DajuanHackett) December 12, 2018