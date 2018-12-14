Arrowverse Fans React to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Announcement

The Arrowverse‘s “Elseworlds” crossover may have just come to a close, but it left with a pretty major tease of what’s to come.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Elseworlds Part 3”, below!

The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) in an entirely new predicament, as Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) decided to manipulate reality in his favor once again, turning himself into an evil version of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). After a lengthy battle, the heroes ultimately won — but at what seemed to be a major cost.

For one thing, Oliver appeared to make a deal with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), which would ensure Barry and Kara’s safety in one way or another. And once the fight was over, Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) contacted Oliver, warning him about a “new friend” that Deegan had made in Arkham Asylum. As it turned out, that friend was none other than Psycho Pirate (Bob Frazer), who began to deliver his classic “worlds lived, worlds died” speech.

If that wasn’t a clear enough indication, a title card made things abundantly clear — The CW is doing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in fall of 2019.

Considering how long the event has been teased in the Arrowverse, as well as the magnitude of the original comic event, it’s pretty easy to see why fans are hyped for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

!!!!!

Finally

They’ve been setting this thing up from the beginning. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/nyDqPgNYzJ — Thomas Merry Dreyfuss! (@Thomas_Dreyfuss) December 12, 2018

Us Too

I DEAD ASS JUST JUMPED OUT OF MY CHAIR AND SCREECHED @TheCW #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Catie❄️ (@c78399328) December 12, 2018

Emotions

okay goodnight currently crying myself to sleep 🙂 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/JkA3JxG07W — arrington | thank u, next stan! (@brooklynswxst) December 12, 2018

Already Too Soon

Rip Barry I miss you already 🙁 #CrisisonInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/T7n8LnL2ii — Holly Jolly ? (@Hollykach00) December 12, 2018

Speechless

WHAT?! The CRISIS is next year?! Oh. My. God. Really?! I’m at a loss for words! Dude. Just wow. You’re giving me a heart attack, people, come on. #Elseworlds #TheFlash #Arrow #Supergirl — ?Santa Chrome❄ (@ChromeUzumaki) December 12, 2018

Oh My God

NOT A DRILL

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

HOLY SHIT#elseworlds — when you do clownery (@BlackKidFlash) December 11, 2018

Please?!

Man @blacklightning at least has to make a cameo for the next crossover #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Jyoti Starr (@DadOfTheQueens) December 12, 2018

Get Ready