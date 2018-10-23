‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles Spotted on Arrowverse ‘Elseworlds’ Crossover Set

This will be a moment that will have fans screaming with glee: Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is hanging around the set of the new Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover!

Before you get too excited though, it should be said upfront: Ackles is not starring in this upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover (at least not as far as we know), but was rather just palling around with Arrow star Stephen Amell and The Flash star, Grant Gustin:

On the one hand, this will be a disappointment for DC fans who have long wanted Ackles to be part of the DC Universe. The Supernatural actor has been the fan-fave frontrunner to play a live-action version of Jason Todd / Red Hood, a role he already delivered in vocal performance, as part of the acclaimed animated feature, Batman: Under the Red Hood. The fact that the “Elseworlds” crossover will literally examine other worlds of the DC multiverse means that something like a cameo appearance from Ackles wouldn’t have to be any kind of major event or commitment – just a fun Easter egg cameo in a playground of alternate-universe possibilities.

However, on the other hand, while this might not be the full live-action debut of Jensen Ackles in the DC Universe that fans hoped for, we can all still probably geek out over the fact that Dean Winchester was hanging out with Oliver Queen and Barry Allen! For some fans, that’s a Stan trifecta that just couldn’t be beat (unless Jared Padalecki was also in the mix).

In all seriousness, it’s great to see the big stars of The CW hanging out together and seemingly reveling in what they get to do for a living. Stephen Amell has led the charge of Arrowverse stars who have been promoting this new “Elseworlds” crossover over social media, consistently posting new behind-the-scenes images and videos of how hard the cast is at work on the crossover event – or posting images that tease major surprises and twists that will be happening. “Elseworlds” is quickly becoming the biggest Arrowverse event to date, as it will debut Ruby Rose’s Batwoman and Elizabeth Tulloch as the Arrowverse Lois Lane; will see alternate versions of popular characters like black suit Superman, or an Oliver Queen Flash and Barry Allen Green Arrow.

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.