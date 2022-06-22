Arrowverse's Earth-Prime Comic Makes a Major Change to Mia Queen

The Arrowverse has been thriving on our television screens for nearly a decade, bringing new takes on a wide array of DC Comics characters. The live-action television franchise began with The CW's Arrow, which chronicled its own version of the complicated Green Arrow legacy. When the series wrapped in 2020, it did so with the hopes of continuing its story in the form of Green Arrow and the Canaries, a failed backdoor pilot that would have revolved around Mia Queen / Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance / Black Canary (Katie Cassidy), and Dinah Drake / Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy). While Green Arrow and the Canaries ultimately didn't come to pass, Mia's story has continued elsewhere — and in the final issue of DC's Earth-Prime tie-in comic, that included a major change for her. Spoilers for Earth-Prime #6 from Jeff Hersh, Thomas Pound, Will Robson, Alex Sinclair, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue is set in 2049, and sees Bart Allen / Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora Allen / XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) attempting to recruit other heroes in the fight against Magog and his gang of assembled supervillains. This ultimately put the duo in Star City, where they fought alongside Mia, who is still operating as Green Arrow. Both in that scene and in the larger ensemble, Mia could be seen with a change to her costume — her left arm now being entirely metal.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The Green Arrow mantle has been somewhat-regularly tied to the metal arm, beginning with an older, grizzled version of Oliver Queen having it in Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. Oliver's first sidekick, Roy Harper / Arsenal, later began using a mechanical arm following a gruesome fight with Prometheus. The Arrowverse has already played with this in some interesting ways, with a future-set Oliver having one during a Season 1 episode of Legends of Tomorrow, and Roy eventually getting his during later episodes of Arrow.

While there's no telling how Mia got her metal arm within canon, there is an almost decade-long gap between the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot and the events of Earth-Prime #6, so there's a lot of narrative potential there. And with The Flash hoping to bring Mia back again in its upcoming ninth season, we might not have to wait too long to find out the answer.

Earth-Prime #6 is now available wherever comics are sold.