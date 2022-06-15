The Flash Hopes to Bring Back Mia Smoak in Season 9

✖

Earlier this season on The Flash, fans of the Arrowverse got a bit of an Arrow crossover when Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) showed up in Central City 2021, chasing down clues to her brother's kidnapping as part of the five-part 'Armageddon" storyline. It was a brief appearance, and one that offered a bit of new life to the cliffhanger for the backdoor pilot for the Mia-centric series the network ultimately passed on, giving fans hope for more Mia in the future. And, according to series showrunner Eric Wallace, The Flash does hope to bring Mia back.

"Not this year, but I do hope to have her back in Season 9," Wallace told TVLine.

In a sense, it's probably a good thing that Mia isn't returning before the end of Season 8. Only a few episodes remain for the season and Team Flash still has a lot of territory to cover, particularly when it comes to dealing with Iris (Candice Patton), her time sickness, and being missing as a result. However, an appearance in Season 9 could still be a bit of a challenge. McNamara is starring in another The CW series, Walker prequel Walker Independence, next fall. That series is set in the late 1800s and follows McNamara's Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. The series is set to air on Thursdays this fall.

With The Flash not returning to The CW for Season 9 until mid-season next cycle — which puts its season premiere into 2023 — it is possible that production schedules will line up for Mia to make a return to Central City. And McNamara herself has said that she'd be happy to return to the Arrowverse anytime.

"Anytime somebody needs a girl in a green suit to come and shoot some arrows and fight some bad guys, just project a green arrow in the sky and I'll come a-running," McNamara said. "But now… there's always a cliffhanger and there's always a question mark and there's so much that's been set up in the story and so much moving forward that is a possibility, especially now that she's reconnected with her Uncle Barry and Aunt Iris in a lot of ways."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.