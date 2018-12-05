Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl Pose With the Bat-Signal in New “Elseworlds” Photo

Just over a week away from the debut of the highly-anticipated “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover on The CW, one of the stars slated to appear in the show shared an image of cast surrounding an iconic item that DC fans will instantly recognize.

Arrow star Stephen Amellshared an image of himself, The Flash star Grant Gustin, and Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist surrounding Gotham City’s Bat Signal, which is slated to make it’s Arrowverse debut next week.

Though the Bat-Signal is typically used to draw attention from Batman, Bruce Wayne won’t be appearing in the three-night “Elseworlds” crossover. Rather, it’ll be used to signal Kate Kane’s Batwoman, a character who’s making her live-action debut.

Arrowverse architect Marc Guggenheim previously told EW that Batman has been missing from Gotham for years, creating a “dead city,” which allowed crime to grow at exponential rates.

“It’s a dead city,” said Guggenheim. “The way I sort of described it to Stephen is, it’s there but for the grace of God goes Star City. It’s the worst case scenario. The reason no one talks about Gotham is the city might as well be dead. It’s practically a ghost town.”

It Batman’s place, however, will be Kate Kane — played by Orange Is The New Black and John Wick alum Ruby Rose. According to Rose, it was an empowering moment putting on the Batwoman costume for the first time.

“It’s a strange feeling to put on a suit like this that has been custom made for you knowing that it’s going to transform you into a character that does amazing things,” Rose told EW. “You feel very empowered and it just instantly changes everything you feel in that moment.”

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Elseworlds”, will begin on with The Flash in a temporary time slot on Sunday, December 9th and continue with Arrow on Monday, December 10th before concluding with Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.