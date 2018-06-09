Bat Signal Revealed In ‘Titans’ TV Series Set Photo

The Titans are getting their very own live-action TV series on DC Universe, but it looks like Robin’s mentor might be a part of it in a surprising way.

A new photo has emerged from the set of Titans, the live-action series that will debut on DC’s new streaming platform, and it features an iconic part of the Batman mythos. That would be the Bat Signal, which can be seen in the background. While the Titans don’t use the Bat Signal themselves, Dick Grayson’s mentor certainly does, and it seems we’ll at least get a peek at Gotham during the show.

Whether that is in flashback form from Robin’s sidekick days alongside Bruce or in the present remains to be seen, but it also doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see Batman at any point during the show. Even showing Gotham though would be welcome for fans, tieing the series into the overall DC world.

“Holy Bat Signal! @DCComics Titans filming in #toronto! #batman #superheroes #television #Titans.”

The show is one of the flagship projects for DC’s new network, DC Universe, which has several shows in production. The good news is fans won’t have to wait long to start tuning in according to DC Entertainment Community Manager Dani Snow.

“We are about to launch, I think Late August, our DC Digital platform, which will be a hub for all things DC,” Snow said. “There will be digital movies, TV shows that you can watch, streaming. We’re gonna have a lot of comics on there. There’s gonna be a lot of good stuff on there.”

You can find the official description for Titans below.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018.

Are you excited forTitans? Let us know in the comments!