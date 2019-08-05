Zoey Deutch Wants to Play Batgirl

Of all of the characters who have yet to be introduced into the DC Films universe, fans are especially curious to see who ends up playing Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. A slew of actresses have thrown their name in the running on social media, including Set It Up and Zombieland: Double Tap star Zoey Deutch. On Sunday, Deutch responded to a fan who campaigned for her to play Batgirl with the reaction of “yes please”.

Deutch is the latest actress to express a desire in portraying Batgirl, including Hailee Steinfeld, Katelyn Nacon, and Lindsay Lohan.

There’s no telling exactly when Batgirl will debut in the DCEU, now that the character does not appear to be playing a role in next year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). That film’s screenwriter, Christina Hodson, is also penning the Batgirl script, and has begun to tease what fans can expect for Barbara’s debut.

“I can say so little about this one, but I can tell you I’m having so much fun writing her.” Hodson told ComicBook.com late last year. “She is such a great character and so different than [Birds of Prey‘s] Harley [Quinn]. Yeah, I’m having a blast, and I can’t tell you any of the things that I’m doing! I’m just excited for her to be holding her own against all the other superheroes.”

“I’m in the middle of falling in love with her,” Hodson said in a subsequent interview. “I always feel differently at the beginning, middle, and end. Charlie feels like an old friend now, because that was a while ago and because she is so personally inspired. Harley just feels like my crazy alter ego. When I’m feeling nuts, that’s what Harley is. And Batgirl… honestly, it’s funny, there’s a little piece of me in every character I write. They start with me, and then they take on a life of their own.”

“She’s been through so many iterations,” Hodson said. “There’s certain characteristics of hers that are always there that I’m excited to develop further. Whenever I’m writing a character who’s based on someone who’s existed in a previous form, whether it’s comics or a movie or anything, I always hope to bring something new to them and bring them to life in their own way, even if they fairly iconic like Harley Quinn or Batgirl. I think fans want the original, to be honest, but they also want to see something they haven’t seen before.”

