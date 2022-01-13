Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Hides Her Bat-Costume in New Set Photos

Filming is currently underway on DC’s Batgirl movie, which will finally bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl to life in the current DC Films universe. In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace was cast in the film’s main role last year, and there’s been anticipation from fans to see her version of Barbara Gordon realized in live-action. While we have yet to get an official look at Grace’s version of the character, a new series of photos from the film’s Glasgow shoot show her wearing a hooded jacket, trying to hide some sort of costume.

Looks like Leslie's got the #Batgirl suit on today! Remember, if you're in the area and get photos, shoot me a message as we'd love to use them on @OneTakeNews! pic.twitter.com/Y1kvFUwIyf — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys For Life and Ms. Marvel‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, and is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.