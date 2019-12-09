Batgirl is Not in Birds of Prey, In Development for Solo Film

Warner Bros’ Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is one of DC’s big projects to kick off 2020, and the film is already building some buzz with its action-packed first trailer. That said, there are some who are still coming to terms with the big differences between the movie version of this fan-favorite team and the comics one, specifically in regards to its leader. In the film, the ringleader of this group will be Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, but in the comics the leader is Batgirl. Some were hoping that Batgirl would at least be introduced in this movie in some form or fashion, but Producer Sue Kroll told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis during a recent set visit that unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

When asked about the possibility of Batgirl being in Birds of Prey, Kroll said: “You’ll not see Batgirl. I’m just going to say no. This is a studio thing. Batgirl is in development for her own film.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s going to be disappointing to fans of the comics. Batgirl has often been the leader and moral compass of the group, whether she was actually suited up as Batgirl or during her Oracle days. Some were hoping to see the character make her DC movie universe debut here so that she could be worked into a future Birds of Prey film (provided this one does well that is), but it looks like fans won’t’ see her until her solo film.

Now, that doesn’t mean she can’t crossover over into the Birds of Prey franchise alter, but the Batgirl movie is still in development, so there’s no telling when that project will actually hit the screen. Also, if we’re looking at things from a glass half full angle, this also means her solo project is still moving along, so here’s hoping we get to see her on the big screen sooner than later.

You can find the official description for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) below.

“After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Bojana Novakovic, Jenelle McKee, Ali Wong, and Matthew Willig.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.