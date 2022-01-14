Batgirl Set Photo Teases Lex Luthor, Batman v Superman References

Filming on DC’s Batgirl movie is currently underway, and the film’s Glasgow production is currently providing some interesting hints to its role in the DC Universe. A deluge of Easter eggs and in-universe ephemera have alluded to some intriguing aspects of previous DC films — and it looks like one of the latest has a reference to 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. An in-universe issue of Gotham Tattler, which you can check out below, focuses on Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, who is currently behind bars and hiring a new lawyer. This provides one of the most unexpected ties to the larger DCEU that the film has had, especially since we last canonically saw Lex out of prison and plotting his revenge. Given the fact that we know Michael Keaton’s Batman will be appearing in the film, the notion that the events of BvS still exist in some capacity is interesting.

A Batman v Superman reference on the set of #Batgirl! The Gotham Tattler makes reference to Lex Luther & the Capital Building bombing! #GrannysPeachTea



[📸 @pepsicereza] pic.twitter.com/VilM13ThV2 — Batgirl Film News (@BatgirlFilm) January 13, 2022

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys For Life and Ms. Marvel‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, and is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is set to star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, and is also expected to also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“Lots and lots of training! I’m currently fight-training every day with my amazing ‘martial arts mom,’ Ming Qiu, who cracks the whip!” Grace said of her preparation for the film in an interview last year. “I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions! I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.