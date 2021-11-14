Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Shares New Workout Video

While the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max doesn’t yet have a release date, we are getting ever closer to the much-anticipated project as pre-production continues and Leslie Grace, who is expected to play Batgirl in the film, continues to keep fans in the loop with behind-the-scenes looks at her preparation for the role. On Saturday, Grace took to social media with another short video of her training for the iconic role, this time not only showing the work she’s putting in but also making jokes about “Batgirl workout problems”, including how Batgirl “boxes for her supper” and more.

This is just the latest look that Grace has shared of her training for the role. Grace shared a behind-the-scenes look earlier this month as well, that one captioned “when they ask how’s Batgirl training going…” Even with the good humor Grace shows in both videos, it is pretty clear that she’s putting in a lot of work for the role.



“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a recent interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”



“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”



Batgirl is a project that has been in the works for some time but has been picking up speed in recent months. Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct while the script is being written by Christina Hodson who wrote Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. It was recently announced that Brendan Fraser had joined the cast as Firefly and Jacob Scipio has also been cast in a currently unknown role. Beyond that, details about the project are few, though Grace’s excitement is strong.



“No, I’m dying! They haven’t told me anything, I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew,” Grace said of her costume in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I’m going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume.”



“It’s a big deal, so we want to get it right. I’m excited to see what that process is going to be like. My mom’s dying to know,” Grace continued. “Yeah, she wants to know hair, everything!”



Batgirl will debut on HBO Max, though a release date has not yet been announced.