Batman '89 Artist Reveals How Billy Dee Williams Would Look as Two-Face

Earlier this week Batman '89 artist Joe Quinones offered a first look at a new character coming to the comic series continuation of Tim Burton's movies and now he's revealed one of the most anticipated ones, Two-Face. As fans will recall, actor Billy Dee Williams was cast in the part of District Attorney Harvey Dent for Burton's original movie, seemingly with the promise of making him the dual-themed villain in a later sequel. Tragically the closest that came to happening was when the actor reprised his part for The LEGO Batman Movie, but now Bat-fans are finally going to get to see what might have been in the Burton-verse.

Officially revealed! My cover to issue 2 of BATMAN ‘89 #batman89 ON SALE September 14, 2021," Quinones tweeted. "And if I may editorialize, you all are not ready for what @SamuelHamm has been cooking up for this series. Just staggering, brilliant takes. I can’t speak for my art, but the story does not disappoint." Hamm, the original screenwriter for the 1989 Batman and credited with the story for Batman Returns, is back to pen the new comic series which will debut its first issue in August.

Batman '89 isn't the only series coming from DC Comics that will continue from one of their feature films as Superman '78, written by Rob Venditti with art by Wilfredo Torres, will pick up from after the events of the Richard Donner Superman movies. The pair were originally scheduled to debut as digital first comics and be published in print later but the plans have seemingly changed to day and date print/digital release, both arriving in August.

The official description for Batman '89 reads: "Continuing the twisted adventures of DC’s Dark Knight from Tim Burton's seminal classic Batman movies, Batman ’89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC’s global fans’ first impressions on the Dark Knight's Gotham. In the new Batman ’89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin! Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get!"