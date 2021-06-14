Batman '89: First Look at Harvey Bullock

✖

Ahead of the publication of Batman '89, an all-new series from DC Comics that continues after the events of Tim Burton's two Batman movies, series artist Joe Quinones has revealed a character from Batman lore that will be making their debut in this branch of the character's continuity. Though movie fans may have though William Hootkins' Lieutenant Max Eckhardt actually was Detective Harvey Bullock, the notorious crooked copy didn't appear in Burton's original film but will now appear alongside the caped crusader, albeit with a bit of a Columbo flair. Quinones posted an image of Batman '89's Harvey Bullock with the caption "Just one more thing—"

Screenwriter Sam Hamm, having written the original script for the 1989 Batman movie and is credited with the story of Batman Returns, is back to write the new comic series which has Quinones on pencils and inks. Both Batman'89 and the announced Superman '78, written by Rob Venditti with art by Wilfredo Torres and continuing from the Richard Donner Superman movies, were originally scheduled to debut as digital first comics and be published in print later but the plans have seemingly changed to day and date print/digital release, both arriving in August.

The official description for Batman '89 reads: "Continuing the twisted adventures of DC’s Dark Knight from Tim Burton's seminal classic Batman movies, Batman ’89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC’s global fans’ first impressions on the Dark Knight's Gotham. In the new Batman ’89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin! Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get!"

The series will tease the influence of Jack Nicholson's The Joker as the official solicitation for the issue includes the line "Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets." Most importantly though is the inclusion of D.A. Harvey Dent, played by and seemingly drawn to resemble Billy Dee Williams from the original film.

Batman '89 #1 will be released on August 10.