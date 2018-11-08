‘Batman’ Actor Ben Affleck Finalizes Divorce with Jennifer Garner

Batman star Ben Affleck has finalized his divorce with Jennifer Garner, TMZ reports.

Affleck and Garner, who negotiated their divorce without a lawyer, will share joint custody of children Violet, Serafina, and Samuel, and will meet with a co-parenting therapist monthly for at least six months. They’ve also agreed to a property split.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former couple first announced their separation in June 2015 and were married for ten years. Affleck and Garner co-starred in 2003’s Marvel Comics adaptation Daredevil, where they portrayed lovers Matt Murdock and Elektra, respectively.

In October, Affleck completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League star kept in shape and reportedly hopes to don the cape and cowl at least one more time, as revealed by a source close to Affleck.

According to Hollywood Life, the source claims the star feels he “isn’t finished with what he wants to do with the character,” and his renewed interest was supposedly sparked by the intriguing approach Joaquin Phoenix is taking with the Joker in his Todd Phillips-directed origin film set outside the DC Films continuity.

Industry experts previously speculated that high insurance costs could force Warner Bros. to drop Affleck as the Dark Knight as he would be too expensive to insure on costly productions like director Matt Reeves’ in-the-works The Batman or a potential Justice League sequel.

“More than likely the studio will replace him because the insurance costs are going to go through the roof,” a representative for an undisclosed completion bond company told TheWrap in August after Affleck re-entered rehab.

An attorney specializing in insurance and bond products noted Affleck would be bondable, but would come with a sizable deductible that would be “really high” and “probably the budget of the film.”

More recently, it was rumored 28-year-old Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Money Monster) was being looked at for the role. That rumor was later shot down as studio Warner Bros. was said to be prioritizing the script before reaching out to talent.

A June report from The Hollywood Reporter stated Reeves’ Batman script centers around a younger Bruce Wayne instead of Affleck’s middle-aged crimefighter, effectively precluding Affleck from starring in a significant role.