Ben Affleck Gets His Own Robin in Jimmy Kimmel for VaxLive

✖

Ben Affleck never got a sidekick during his time as Batman in the DC Extended Universe. Even though he played the Caped Crusader in three blockbusters, Robin was nowhere to be found. In fact, the iconic supporting character was murdered by the Clown Prince of Crime off-screen. Despite Affleck's time as Bruce Wayne mainly having come to an end, save for an appearance in Ezra Miller's The Flash, the character is still often associated with the character.

Case in point, Jimmy Kimmel wanted to make sure Affleck's Batman finally got a sidekick. During a charity event for VaxLive Saturday evening, Kimmel donned Robin's classic suit in an attempt to make the Batman v Superman star feel right at home. You can see a video of the sketch below.

Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel are giving you a chance to win seats to major sporting events across America! #VAXLIVE (📸: Global Citizen) pic.twitter.com/GCyqyyEaFh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2021

An enhanced blockbuster version of the Robin suit was seen in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, as a memento kept by Wayne in the Batcave. According to director Zack Snyder, Jared Leto's Joker was responsible for murdering the DCEU's Robin. The Justice League helmer has even said the second team-up movie would have featured a flashback to the gruesome scene.

“So basically in the alternate-future movie, we would have been in this post-Superman, Anti-Life Equation world, where the team knew that the only way to fix the world was to run Flash back and warn Bruce to save Lois," Snyder said of his sequel. "And so in that world, the movie was basically going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from this half-destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave in order to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump Flash back in time.”

He added, “And the night before the big mission, they would have this last supper sort of reckoning, where they would all tell their stories. One of those stories was Joker telling the story of the death of Robin.”

Alas, the sequel is no longer in the works at Warner Brothers, so fans of Affleck's Batman will have to do without for now.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

What's your favorite moment of the director's cut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section!