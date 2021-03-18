Justice League 2 Would Have Shown Joker Murdering Robin

✖

We've known for a while now it was Joker (Jared Leto) that killed Robin in the events of the DC Extended Universe. During Batman v. Superman, we see that Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) has kept the suit of his deceased sidekick on full display to serve as a constant reminder of the existence of his archnemesis. According to BvS director Zack Snyder, he was planning to show the murder in the second piece of his Justice League two-parter.

As Snyder tells it, Justice League 2 would have practically been entirely set in this post-apocalyptic Knightmare world we've seen established in both BvS and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Before the group of leftover heroes goes to stop Superman once and for all, they'd shared a "Last Supper" type meal and recount stories throughout the years — which would lead to a contentious moment between the Crown Prince of Crime and the Caped Crusader.

“So basically in the alternate-future movie, we would have been in this post-Superman, Anti-Life Equation world, where the team knew that the only way to fix the world was to run Flash back and warn Bruce to save Lois," Snyder said of his sequel. "And so in that world, the movie was basically going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from this half-destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave in order to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump Flash back in time.”

He added, “And the night before the big mission, they would have this last supper sort of reckoning, where they would all tell their stories. One of those stories was Joker telling the story of the death of Robin.”

Snyder's initial plan was to do a Justice League trilogy, though those were sidelined when Snyder initially left the project. Even then, fans of the filmmaker have launched a massive #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement in light of the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

