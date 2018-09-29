Ben Affleck Meets With Warner Bros. During Break From Treatment

Although Ben Affleck is currently going through some struggles in his personal life, he might be preparing to return to the big screen — but it remains to be seen if he’s back as Batman.

A new report from TMZ indicates that Affleck was spotted taking a break from rehab to attend a studio meaning with Warner Bros. Pictures. Affleck was seen at the Warner Bros. offices clutching a stack of papers are likely a script.

It’s looking like Affleck is gearing up for a new project, though that has yet to be confirmed. Fans are still wondering if he’s going to return under the cape and cowl to the DC cinematic universe, hopeful he’ll reprise his role as Batman.

The report states that Affleck is still getting treated, but he has taken breaks to tend to some business. Some fans speculated that a workout session indicated he’s getting back in shape to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader, and this meeting with Warner Bros. is likely to kickstart even more rumors. It should be stated that Affleck is a frequent collaborator with the studio, however, as they have produced and financed his last few films including Live By Night, Argo, and The Town.

It’s also unlikely that the papers Affleck is gripping is actually the script for The Batman, as that would likely be kept under lock and key as many superhero movies are nowadays.

Either way, work is likely to pick up on writer and director Matt Reeves‘ upcoming Batman movie. A new report indicates that Warner Bros. is hopeful to begin production on the film in 2019, possibly filming in the summer.

Reeves recently spoke at a summer event for the Television Critics Association, teasing his ideas for the script and whether or not Affleck would be involved.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

Reeves did not rule out Affleck’s involvement, though he did not confirm it either.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Hopefully we find out more about Affleck’s role, or lack thereof, in The Batman very soon.