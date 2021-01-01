Batman Beyond Is Now Streaming On HBO Max

Just a week after the end of a long-running comics adaptation, Batman Beyond is headed to HBO Max. The animated series joins its DC Animated Universe counterpart, Batman: The Animated Series on the app. That means that fans who want to get a double-dose of Kevin Conroy's Dark Knight Detective can do so without pulling out a DVD or switching platforms. The series takes place in the not-too-distant future, when an aging Bruce Wayne takes a young man named Terry McGinnis under his wing, creating a new Batman for a new generation, with a younger twist that gave it a kind of Spider-Man energy.

Batman Beyond ran for three seasons and 52 episodes, from 1999 until 2001, and then was shelved to make way for a Justice League cartoon. A rumored fourth season of Batman Beyond never came to fruition, although the character has had years of well-received stories in the comics during its hiatus from animation.

The series centered on Terry McGinnis, a young man thrust into the role of a high-tech Batman in a cyberpunk near-future. Terry operated under the tutelage of an aging Bruce Wayne, whose body could not stand the strain of being the Dark Knight anymore.

A few years ago, producer Michael Uslan said that he'd like to see one with Clint Eastwood as the aging Bruce Wayne. Director Boaz Yakin was being considered for a Batman Beyond adaptation as far back as about 2000, when he said he pitched it as a companion to Darren Aranofsky's Batman Year One film (the latter never happened either, but transformed into Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins).

Batman Beyond came at a time that Warner Bros. TV was rolling out things like Batman: The Animated Series and Static Shock, creating an animated legacy that continues to this day in the form of dozens of DC Universe animated movies.

Needless to say, the audience is excited to find the series on the app where Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League are debuting.

You can see some of the fan responses below.