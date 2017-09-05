Tom King Teases Catwoman’s Answer To Batman’s Proposal

DC Comics knows just how to get its readers buzzing. Earlier this summer, writer Tom King left fans dangling after Batman #24 saw the Gotham hero propose to his on-and-off again lover Catwoman. Fans still haven’t learned Selina Kyle’s answer to the proposal, but King dropped a hint it on Twitter.

And, as expected, the fandom is freaking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King took to social media today to tease fans about the fate of Batman and Catwoman’s romance. The writer shared artwork from Batman #32, the flashback issue slated to reveal how the proposal went down.

“Meanwhile, in Batman 32, Catwoman is giving her answer,” King captioned the black-and-white artwork.

Meanwhile, in Batman 32. Catwoman is giving her answer. pic.twitter.com/raxh7wNKYn — Tom King (@TomKingTK) August 31, 2017

The picture, which can be seen below, shows a shirtless Bruce Wayne kissing Selina’s hand. The pair look to be enjoying the intimate moment as the Wayne heir lavishes his lover. There is no telling when this tender exchange takes place as it could be before or after the proposal went down, so fans still have some waiting to do.

Batman #32 will go on sale later this fall as its release is set for October 4. Fans aren’t ready to stop speculating about the fan-favorite couple, and King has only fanned those flames in recent months.

In fact, King had fans all-ears when he spoke to audiences at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The writer revealed the proposals outcome will have very personal effects on Batman regardless of if it’s good or bad.

“If he gets engaged, it hits Batman on one level — ‘Holy crap, I’ve never been engaged before.’” King explained.

“If she doesn’t get engaged — if she says, ‘Your past is too much to overcome, what you’ve just confessed in ‘Jokes and Riddles’ is the most horrible thing I’ve ever heard, and I can’t be seen with you.’ — that’s also something you’ve never seen from Batman before, and he’s destroyed.”

You can find the description of Batman’s current comic run below:

“THE WAR OF JOKES AND RIDDLES” part three! The war has spread to every corner of Gotham City, and while Batman battles back the forces of Joker and Riddler, an unlikely criminal becomes the pivotal key to its potential resolution…but it could cost him everything.

MORE COMICS: Todd McFarlane Teases Major Spawn Announcement Tomorrow / Geoff Johns Talks Doomsday CLock At Comic-Con Panel / Alterna Comics Inks Deal To Put Comics Back On Newstands