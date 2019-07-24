Batman: Curse Of The White Knight Trailer Released

Sean Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth are returning to the world of Batman: White Knight with a proper sequel, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, and the big first issue hits today. For those unfamiliar, Batman: White Knight takes place in a world where the man behind the Joker managed to regain his sanity, becoming Jack Napier once more. Now Murphy and Hollingsworth are back to tell a new tale in that world, and DC just released a brand new trailer for the anticipated first issue, which you can see in the video above.

As we learned towards the end of White Knight, the Joker was slowly taking back control from Napier, but not before he could reveal the extensive corruption and dark underbelly of the city. That revealed things hidden even to Batman in the process, and as a result of Napier’s actions, Gotham is rebuilding with all eyes open.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now though Joker is back in control and he isn’t a fan of the things his other self did in his absence, nor is he happy that some see him now as less the Joker and just a repressed Napier, and he’s setting out to dispel that theory and take back his rightful place as Gotham’s number 1 threat. That said Batman isn’t going to just let that happen, and thanks to Napier’s actions we might be seeing a very different Dark Knight patrolling Gotham.

As we covered in our full review of the issue, things are off to a great start, and you can check out that review right here.

Batman: The Curse of the White Knight is written and drawn by Sean Murphy with colors by Matt Hollingsworth, and you can check out the official description below.

“In this explosive sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT from writer/artist Sean Murphy, The Joker recruits Azrael to help him expose a shocking secret from the Wayne family’s legacy—and to run Gotham City into the ground! As Batman rushes to protect the city and his loved ones from danger, the mystery of his ancestry unravels, dealing a devastating blow to the Dark Knight. Exciting new villains and unexpected allies will clash in this unforgettable chapter of the White Knight saga—and the truth about the blood they shed will shake Gotham to its core!”

Batman: The Curse of the White Knight #1 is in comic stores now.