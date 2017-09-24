Ben Affleck Shares Batman Day Post

Batman himself, Ben Affleck, made a post to Instagram yesterday to celebrate “Batman Day.”

Affleck shared a shot from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the film in which he made his debut as Batman, where he’s standing in full armor next to the bat signal before his battle with Superman.

#BatmanDay — #regram @batmanvsuperman A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Affleck wasn’t the only Batman figure to celebrate Batman Day yesterday. Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder also participated in some festivities, naming Affleck the best Batman of all time. Danny Elfman, the composer of the score to Batman and Batman Returns, also celebrated while working on the score for Justice League. Henry Cavill, Affleck’s Batman v Superman co-star, celebrated with a surprisingly bat-like cat picture.

The Dark Knight Rises star Joseph Gordon-Levitt also celebrated Batman Day, as did many members of the comic book industry. The internet at large celebrated as well with a hashtag that imagined what it would be like “If Batman were president.”

Batman Day, now in its fourth year, is a celebration of DC Comics’ most popular character created by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. The day comes with signings at comic book stores, giveaways, and other Batman-related deals.

This year’s Batman Day was also meant to commemorate the 25th birthday of Harley Quinn, who debuted in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, so many of the giveaways and deals revolved around her.

Affleck will return as Batman in Justice League, opening in theaters on November 17, 2017.

