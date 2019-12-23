Eddie Murphy Tells Robert Pattinson He’ll Be a Great Batman

Robert Pattinson has a giant challenge in front of him with The Batman. But, one legendary talent thinks the young star has everything he needs to be a great Batman. Eddie Murphy was a part of a Los Angeles Times roundtable with some other huge names including Robert De Niro and Antonio Banderas. After Pattinson expressed some of the anxiety he had heading into the role, Murphy was the first to assure him that he’s going to do very well in the part and told him that he would own it. Now, some of the Internet did not share the comedian’s enthusiasm when the casting was announced earlier this year and they made a lot of noise about it. Like it or not, this is who Matt Reeves and company have tabbed to be the Bruce Wayne to carry things into the next stage of DC’s plans on the silver screen. For that trust, their Batman is ready to give the best possible effort.

“I don’t know if I’m ready,” Pattinson told the entire group. “There’s something about it. There’s a different feeling when you’re doing it. When you know there’s a big in-built audience for it and there’s a big expectation from the audience. It’s kind of fun to feel that pressure. To help and find it’s audience as well. Especially when people don’t want you to have the part in the beginning. It’s quite galvanizing.”

Variety interviewed The Batman star about his experiences with the suit so far. The final audition for the role saw the actor finally get a chance to don the Batsuit and all the power that comes with it.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” Pattinson continued. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images