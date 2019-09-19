Batman Fans Remember Adam West On What Would Have Been His 91st Birthday

Few actors are more synonymous with Batman than Adam West, who brought the character of Batman and Bruce Wayne to life in the 1960’s Batman televisions series. Sadly West passed away at the age of 88 in 2017 after a battle with leukemia, and at the time his family released a statement about the husband and father’s legacy, saying “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.” A few years have passed since then, but that isn’t keeping fans from remembering him fondly on what would have been his 91st birthday, and we’ve collected some of the best celebrations of West below as well as DC’s touching tribute to West below.

“Adam West’s portrayal of Batman was a huge contribution to the Caped Crusader’s status as a true pop culture icon. His work helped bring comic books into the mainstream, and encouraged a generation to discover the wonderful stories and characters that made up Batman’s world through the pages of comic books like Batman and Detective Comics,” DC’s statement reads.

“Like many others, Adam West as Batman was part of my childhood,” said Geoff Johns, President & Chief Creative Officer, DC Entertainment. “Watching those reruns every day after school, Batman made reading comics that much more real for me growing up.”

“Batman’s popularity will be forever linked with Adam West,” said Jim Lee, Publisher, DC Entertainment. “He brought joy to legions of fans around the world and was the gateway for many of them to discover or in some cases rediscover their love of comic books. He’ll be deeply missed.”

Here are some of our favorite celebrations of West today.

Adam West teaching children how to cross the road in #London, 1967. #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/kwtFiCC1fw — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) September 19, 2019

God bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/dkkJPRCNbG — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) September 16, 2019

Adam West was born OTD and there’s never been a batter Batman. pic.twitter.com/2NswDZNI2O — ⚾ J. Daniel ⚾ (@JDaniel2033) September 19, 2019

Happy Bat-Day, er, BIRTHDAY to Adam West up in the Big Bat Signal in the Sky!! Born this Day, 1928. #RIP pic.twitter.com/TWSnJj9Szl — Asgard Press (@asgardpress) September 19, 2019

