New ‘Batman: Gotham by Gaslight’ Clip Features Ivy Meeting the Ripper

Jack the Ripper is terrorizing the streets of Gotham City, and it looks like he’s found himself a brand new victim.

In the first clip from Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, the next film in the DC Animated Universe, a turn-of-the-century Poison Ivy, a.k.a. Pamela, becomes a target for the Ripper while he’s prowling the streets of the city. Unfortunately for her, it seems as though the killer has the upper hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the clip begins, Pamela is walking down a dark alley when she comes across a mysterious stranger in a long trench coat. Instead of walking the other direction, Pamela approaches the man and puts herself out there, offering to take him home. When he doesn’t reply, she takes that as a sign that he’d rather get involved with her right there in the alley.

Pamela takes her coat off and looks back at the stranger, but she sadly gets a surprise that she wasn’t expecting. The man his holding a dagger at his side, staring back at Pamela. The Ripper has found a victim.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is directed by Sam Liu and stars Bruce Greenwood as Bruce Wayne. Jennifer Carpenter co-stars in the film, lending her voice as Selina Kyle. The movie, based on DC’s first Elseworlds graphic novel, will be available on-demand on January 23, 2018, and on Blu-Ray February 6.