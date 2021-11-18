DC League of Super-Pets Reveals Full Lineup in New Images and Plot Details

The next year is set to bring a lot of facets of the DC universe to the big screen, with blockbuster films surrounding Batman, The Flash, and more. In addition to that, audiences will get to experience the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, which will revolve around the animal companions of some of DC’s greatest superheroes and villains. A new interview with Entertainment Weekly provides the best look yet at the film, following a brief teaser that was released during DC FanDome. This includes two new stills from the film, which you can check out below.

Additionally, the report also confirms some of the casting and characters in the film, with Natasha Lyonne playing The Flash’s turtle Merton, Vanessa Bayer as Wonder Woman’s pig PB, and Diego Luna as the Green Lantern squirrel Chip. They will join Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s dog Krypto and Kevin Hart as Batman’s dog Ace, in an adventure to save Metropolis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets,” director and screenwriter Jared Stern revealed in the report. “I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.’”

Apparently, Stern came up with the idea after volunteering at a rescue shelter with his wife, and seeing a group of pets who had not been adopted.

“They seemed so powerless,” Stern explained. “I don’t know why, but I thought, ‘What if those pets had powers?’”

At the center of the film is Krypto and Ace’s dynamic, which will apparently manifest in some unique ways.

“It’s a buddy story about those two guys,” Stern says. “[Krypto] flies above the streets, Ace is from the streets. He’s a shelter pet and so he knows a little bit more about being a regular dog. Their dynamic is figuring that out and butting heads in that way.”

DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released on May 20, 2022.