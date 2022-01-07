Ben Affleck Says The Flash Has His Favorite Batman Scenes He Ever Filmed, Confirms End With Character

After the theatrical cut of Justice League was release it seemed like Ben Affleck’s time as the Caped Crusader was officially over. Though the actor did return for some of the additional photography in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans has already come to terms withthe possibility that he was no longer Batman, especially after Robert Pattinson was given the role for the next solo movie. So imagine the surprise of all DC fans when Affleck was confirmed to reprise the role once again for the long in-development The Flash movie, and now the actor says the material he shot for that film is perhaps his favorite out of all his appearances.

“I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” Affleck told The Herald Sun. “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.’”

Once again though it would appear that Affleck is ready to hang up the cape and cowl, calling his time doing additional photography on Zack Snyder’s Justice League and his time spent on the set of The flash as “a really nice finish on my experience with that character.”

This upcoming The Flash movie will see Ezra Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash, having first debuted in for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised in Justice League, just like Affleck. Kiersey Clemons will also return as Iris West, having been cut from the theatrical version of Justice League but restored for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Sasha Calle was previously cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl while Ian Loh plays a young Barry Allen. Affleck won’t be the only Batman that appears though with Michael Keaton of Batman and Batman Returns set to reprise his version of the Dark Knight Detective as well.

A recent report seemed to reveal that two surprising Man of Steel stars would also reprise their roles with both Michael Shannon and Antje Traue listed as being part of the cast in an official WB UK listing. This hasn’t been confirmed as of yet however.

The Flash is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.